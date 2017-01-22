February 2017 Programs at Morrisville Public Library

Library Closures: We will be closed Monday February 20 to observe President’s Day.

Canned Food Drive: We will be having our annual Canned Food Drive to benefit the Morrisville Food Pantry until Tuesday February 28. Please help us make it better than last year! Not only will you be making a generous contribution to our food pantry, but for every item you donate, we will take a $1 off your outstanding fines!

Free Tax Prep for Seniors: RSVP with the support of the Morrisville Public Library will offer free income tax preparation for seniors 60 years and older. RSVP volunteers will be providing FREE income tax services from February 1 through April 15. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to complete your tax forms. Please call Marie Smith AFTER February 1 at 315-684- 3903 to sign up for your appointment to have your tax returns filed free of charge.

Essential Oils Class: Join Robin Suarez as she helps us to better our lives naturally on Thursday February 2 at 6:30pm. Essential oils are natural aromatic compounds found in flowers, seeds, bark, roots and other parts of plants. They are powerfully fragrant. They have been used throughout history for their medicinal and therapeutic benefits.

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday February 7 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour!

We are having fun with the topic, “My 5 Senses!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

Family Bingo Night: Our ever popular Family Bingo night is BACK on Friday February 10 at 6:30pm! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided! Join us every month for some fun!

Kiddies Korner: Bring your preschool child in and read about “Hugs and Kisses-Valentine’s Day!” on

Tuesday February 14 at 10:00am! Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

Book Talk-Underground Railroad: Calling all adults and teens! We are starting up our book talks again! The first book we plan to read is Colson Whitehead’s Underground Railroad on Wednesday February 15 at 6:30pm! This is an Oprah Book Club book so for sure one we want to read! Stop in and get your copy now and then come join in the discussion with us!

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday February 21 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! We are having fun with the topic, “Going to the Zoo!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

Family Movie Night: We will be showing the movie, Trolls!! It is rated PG. Bring the family in for a great movie! Please bring your own beverage; popcorn is on us! Be sure to join us on Friday February 24 at 7:00pm.

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday February 28 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! We will hear stories about Teeth! Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

