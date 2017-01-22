Morrisville and Hamilton chosen for exciting new heart disease prevention research study

Morrisville and Hamilton have been selected as two of ten rural locations in New York State to participate in an exciting collaborative research study, Strong Hearts for New York, funded by the National Institutes of Health. In this study, we will be examining the effects of one program on the prevention of cardiovascular disease in rural communities.

The leading cause of death among adults in New York State, including women, is heart disease. Therefore we are very pleased to be able to be part of this important research.

Hamilton and Morrisville will be randomly selected to offer the program Strong Hearts, Healthy Communities, starting either in March or September. This program will meet twice per week, for one hour each time, for approximately 6 months plus monthly community meetings and events. Participants will learn and practice good nutrition and physical activity for improved individual, family, and community health.

We are seeking women aged 40 and over, who would like to be more active and achieve a healthier weight. Participants can earn up to $130 for completing the study, and will be given free blood draws, bone density scans, and nutrition and physical activity assessments before and after the study. To see if you qualify or to learn more about the study, call Debbie SeGuin, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County at (315) 684-3001.

Strong Hearts for New York is a research study developed by Cornell University funded specifically by NIH’s Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Cornell has partnered with Bassett Research Institute and Cornell Cooperative Extension to deliver the program at no cost to the community. If the study shows beneficial results, not only will the program be available to the wider community, it will be made available to other rural communities around the nation. New York State and your community are helping lead the way in what could prove to be a very exciting breakthrough in cardiovascular disease prevention in rural areas throughout the country.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

