SUNY Oswego announces December 2016 graduates from area

More than 300 students completed their baccalaureate studies at SUNY Oswego in fall 2016 and were recognized during Commencement in December, including several from the area.

A student who graduates with honors is indicated by the traditional Latin phrases summa cum laude, with highest honor (grade averages of 3.8 to 4.0); magna cum laude, with great honor (grade averages of 3.6 to 3.79); and cum laude, with honor (grade averages of 3.30 to 3.59).

Alexis M. Rank of State Route 31 in Bridgeport received her degree in zoology

Corinne M. Milnamow of White Bridge Road in Chittenango received her degree, summa cum laude, in business administration

Kevin S. Hennessy of Glencliffe Road in Manlius received his degree in public relations

Alexander McCarthy of Tinderbox Circle in Manlius received his degree in business administration

Cris R. Moore of Elizabeth Street in Oneida received his degree in graphic design

Paula J. Orr of Fox Road in Oneida received her degree, cum laude, in vocational teacher preparation

Joseph M. Kraus of Rufus Circle in Syracuse received his degree, cum laude, in cinema and screen studies

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

