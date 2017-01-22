 
SUNY Oswego announces December 2016 graduates from area

suny_oswegoMore than 300 students completed their baccalaureate studies at SUNY Oswego in fall 2016 and were recognized during Commencement in December, including several from the area.

A student who graduates with honors is indicated by the traditional Latin phrases summa cum laude, with highest honor (grade averages of 3.8 to 4.0); magna cum laude, with great honor (grade averages of 3.6 to 3.79); and cum laude, with honor (grade averages of 3.30 to 3.59).

  • Alexis M. Rank of State Route 31 in Bridgeport received her degree in zoology
  • Corinne M. Milnamow of White Bridge Road in Chittenango received her degree, summa cum laude, in business administration
  • Kevin S. Hennessy of Glencliffe Road in Manlius received his degree in public relations
  • Alexander McCarthy of Tinderbox Circle in Manlius received his degree in business administration
  • Cris R. Moore of Elizabeth Street in Oneida received his degree in graphic design
  • Paula J. Orr of Fox Road in Oneida received her degree, cum laude, in vocational teacher preparation
  • Joseph M. Kraus of Rufus Circle in Syracuse received his degree, cum laude, in cinema and screen studies
