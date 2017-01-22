SUNY Oswego announces December 2016 graduates from area

More than 300 students completed their baccalaureate studies at SUNY Oswego in fall 2016 and were recognized during Commencement in December, including several from the area.
A student who graduates with honors is indicated by the traditional Latin phrases summa cum laude, with highest honor (grade averages of 3.8 to 4.0); magna cum laude, with great honor (grade averages of 3.6 to 3.79); and cum laude, with honor (grade averages of 3.30 to 3.59).
- Alexis M. Rank of State Route 31 in Bridgeport received her degree in zoology
- Corinne M. Milnamow of White Bridge Road in Chittenango received her degree, summa cum laude, in business administration
- Kevin S. Hennessy of Glencliffe Road in Manlius received his degree in public relations
- Alexander McCarthy of Tinderbox Circle in Manlius received his degree in business administration
- Cris R. Moore of Elizabeth Street in Oneida received his degree in graphic design
- Paula J. Orr of Fox Road in Oneida received her degree, cum laude, in vocational teacher preparation
- Joseph M. Kraus of Rufus Circle in Syracuse received his degree, cum laude, in cinema and screen studies
