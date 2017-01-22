New York Small Business Owners and the ACA

As Congress moves forward on a resolution to repeal the ACA, I wanted to flag new data today from the Treasury Department and Health and Human Services on the ACA and small business owners. The data looks at how the ACA brings health coverage to more than 120,060 small business owners or self-employed individuals in New York. Here are the toplines:
Small Business owners in New York and the Affordable Care Act
- 120,060 New York Marketplace consumers were a small business owner or self-employed in 2014. Nationally, 1.4 million Marketplace consumers, or one in five of the total marketplace, were self-employed, small business owners, or both in 2014, indicating that the Marketplace is playing an especially crucial role in providing health coverage to entrepreneurs and other independent workers.
- Nationwide, Small business owners and self-employed individuals were nearly three times as likely to purchase Marketplace coverage as other workers. Nearly 10 percent of small business owners and more than 10 percent of gig economy workers got coverage through the Marketplace in 2014.
