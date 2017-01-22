Rome adoptables need forever homes

King is a 5-year-old male Alaskan Malamute mix who needs a permanent home. He is a very sweet well behaved dog. If you’re looking for a gentle guy who will become your new best friend please stop by and meet him.

Licorice is a 2-year-old male kitty. He is looking for his purrrrrfect home, can it be with you? He hopes you stop by to visit him and take him home today! He is waiting to meet you at the New Hartford PetSmart.

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

