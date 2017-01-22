Oneida Public Library February events

February 1—March 4, 2017
February 1
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
February 1
Family Story Hour: Chinese New Year’s Party
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Preschoolers and early elementary-school students, along with parents and guardians, can welcome in the Year of the Rooster in the traditional Chinese calendar with games, stories and foods.
February 2
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
February 6
Tax Help for Seniors
Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
February 7
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
February 8
Tax Help for Seniors
Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
February 8
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
February 8
Senior Alert: Beware Identity Theft
Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Jean Ryan of the N.Y.S. Attorney General’s office will discuss for seniors the risk and prevention of “Identity Theft: Protecting Yourself from America’s Fastest Growing Crime.” Space is limited so those who are interested should sign up at the library circulation desk.
February 8
After-school Science: Coding Hearts
Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Elementary-school students can make a big impression on someone special by applying computer-coding techniques to the creation of a valentine.
February 8
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
February 9
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
February 10
Open Source Software Workshop
Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Ron Enos, a retired IT specialist, will introduce Open Source software and show how the free operating system Linux can offer advantages over Microsoft Windows.
February 11
Family Super Saturday: Into the Wild Blue Yonder
Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Families with children 2-years old up to 8 are invited to join OPL’s Megan Gillander in welcoming special guest Christian Sanchez of the U.S. Air Force, who will tell about his life as a soldier and read from “The World according to Humphrey.” Kids will learn military time and make clothespin airplanes.
February 13
Tax Help for Seniors
Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
February 14
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
February 15
Tax Help for Seniors
Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
February 15
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
February 15
Pushing the Limits Book Club
Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
In the second session of Pushing the Limits, Prof. Jen Herzog guides the discussion on Jean Auel’s neolithic fantasy The Land of the Painted Caves and on the human striving to “gather, archive and transmit knowledge.” Registration required.
February 15
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
February 16
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
February 20
Presidents’ Day (observed)
Monday
Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, February 20, in honor of Presidents’ Day. The library will be open as usual on Tuesday, February 21, at 9:00 a.m.
February 21
Winter Break Program: Farewell Party for Humphrey
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
To close the Oneida schools’ One District One Book community read with a bang, the OPL invites preschoolers and early elementary-school students, their parents and guardians to a farewell party for “The World according to Humphrey.”
February 21
Winter Break Program: Circuits Are a Snap
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.
Third to fifth graders can learn the scoop about circuits using Snap Circuits Jr. STEM kits and, with them, make a fan blow or music play.
February 22
Tax Help for Seniors
Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
February 22
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
February 22
Winter Break Program: Teen Coffee House
Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
Ninth to twelfth graders explore the OPL stacks in search of Book Faces to “become someone else” and then share their findings over coffee or a beverage.
February 22
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
February 23
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
February 23 and 24
Winter Break Program: Coding for Kids
Thursday and Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sixth to Twelfth Graders will explore the world of coding and program a photo booth, music, even a Star Wars game.
February 24
Winter Break Special: The Utica Zoomobile
Friday at 11:00 a.m.
All ages will enjoy seeing and learning about the special animals brought from the Utica Zoo and how they adapt to changing environments.
February 27
Tax Help for Seniors
Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
February 28
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander.
February 28
OPL Board Meeting
Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
The Board of Trustees of Oneida Public Library will hold its next regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. in the library’s Local History Room, 220 Broad St., Oneida. The public is invited to attend. The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped.
February 28
Board Candidates and Budget Hearing
Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees invites the public to the library’s Meeting Room to meet the candidates for election to the Board’s two open seats as well as to discuss the library’s proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at the OPL from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m
March 1
Tax Help for Seniors
Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.
March 1
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
March 1
Family Story Hour
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children two years of age on up to second graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.
March 2
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander.
March 4
Family Super Saturday: Young People’s Cooking Class
Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Families with children 2-years old up to 8 are invited to participate in a cooking class conducted by the master chef of Napoleon’s Café in Oneida. All materials and equipment will be provided. For further information, contact Megan Gillander at 363-3050.
