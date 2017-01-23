 
Herkimer College to offer student loan workshop

Herkimer 50thHerkimer College will hold a workshop to help participates understand student loans.

This workshop will help participants better understand their individual student loans while developing a payment strategy. Topics will include loan types, repayment options, types of discharges and loan forgiveness.The workshop will be held on Wednesday, January 25 and Wednesday, February 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The fee is $19. Preregistration is required.

To register, contact the Community Education Office at (315) 574-4003 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a complete list of non-credit courses, visit www.herkimer.edu/ce/.

January 22nd, 2017

