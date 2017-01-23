Clarkson University early college program offers scholarship

The Clarkson School, Clarkson University’s early college program, is once again proud to offer the $60,000 – or $15,000 per year – Clarkson School Scholars Award.

The award is based on a nomination from a student’s high school administration and is available to students who are currently in their junior year, have excelled academically and are interested in starting college early. To receive consideration, students are encouraged to speak with their high school guidance department.

Since 1978, The Clarkson School has provided academic high achievers, who have progressed beyond their high school curriculum, the opportunity to start college early. Students take a full first-year college course load and have the chance to participate in professor-led research, join athletic teams, and get involved in student clubs and organizations.

As opposed to the typical freshman experience, TCS students live in their own residence hall with a dedicated staff. The living environment and sense of community are as important to TCS year as the enriching academic experience.

The residence building is reserved for TCS students, with the administrative offices connected to the residence hall and easily accessible. Each of the floors has a common area for socializing, studying and meetings, as well as a house advisor living on each floor.

