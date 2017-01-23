State Police arrest two men following an investigation into the sale of synthetic marijuana

On Jan. 12, 2017, the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with the Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit, seized 26 packets of synthetic marijuana from an apartment located at 128 Louisa St., Utica. State Police also seized a loaded handgun.

Hector Gonzalez, 48, who lived in the apartment, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; second- degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; and a violation of the Department of Heath regulation banning the possession of synthetic cannabinoid substances.

Gonzalez was arraigned and sent to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Deshaun L. Cavoly, 20, of Utica, was also charged with possessing synthetic cannabinoids under the Department of Health regulations and was issued an appearance ticket.

