PAC 99 schedule for week of Jan. 22, 2017

- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission Special meeting of Jan. 16
- 9:05 a.m., 2:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of Jan. 17 with Mary Owens, Rotary Exchange student, by Skype from Austria
- 9:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.: Village of Canastota Board of Trustees meeting of Jan. 17
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of Jan. 17
- 10:23 a.m., 3:23 p.m. and 8:23 p.m.: Helping Seniors Understand Reverse Mortgages with Dorsey Tague
Thursday, Jan. 26
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Sabbath or Sunday?”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of Jan. 18
- 9:40 a.m., 2:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.: Oneidas Club Meeting of Jan. 19 with Matthew Urtz, Madison County Historian: County Clerk Historic Documents and Holdings
