Humane Society of Rome introduces adorable adoptables

Tanya is playful, loving and very silly. She would do best as the only pet in a home, no cats for this girl! She experiences barrier frustration and is best visited outside her kennel.

Please ask to meet her outside.

She’s also a star pupil going through Association of Professional Dog Trainers Canine Life and Social Skills training program for shelter dogs.

She was chosen for her smarts and motivation to learn!

Gigi is an 11-month-old, female kitty who needs a home. She can’t wait to meet you and spend the rest of her life in her new, furever home! She’s a nice girl so please come meet her soon!

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

