Syracuse man arrested following a pursuit in Syracuse

State Police arrested Treamon J. Elmore, 23, of Mary Street, Syracuse, for second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and third-degree fleeing a police officer, all class A misdemeanors.

On Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Troopers attempted to stop a 1998 Subaru on West Genesee Street in Syracuse. The driver, later identified as Elmore, refused to comply and continued to drive down multiple city streets.

Elmore then stopped his vehicle on Angelou Terrace in Syracuse and fled on foot.

Members of the Syracuse City Police Department, who were monitoring the pursuit, observed Elmore flee on foot and took him into custody without further incident.

When Elmore fled on foot, he failed to leave the vehicle in park, which caused the vehicle to strike a metal fence and come to rest inches from the front door of a residence.

During the investigation, it was revealed the Subaru vehicle had switched plates, was not registered and Elmore is on parole. He was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center until arraignment in Syracuse City Court.

