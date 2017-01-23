Schneiderman issues statement on governor’s reproductive health care coverage proposal

“Republicans in Washington are preparing to roll back the Affordable Care Act and the fundamental contraceptive access it provides, which has allowed so many women to stay healthy and effectively plan for their future.

“That’s why I reintroduced my legislation, the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act, earlier this month, to protect and enhance New Yorkers’ coverage no matter what congressional Republicans or a President Trump do. I’m grateful to sponsor Assemblyman Cahill, Speaker Heastie, and the Assembly for passing my bill earlier this week.

“I welcome the Governor’s proposed regulations today to protect access to the health care New York women rely on — and I won’t stop fighting for reproductive justice in the months and years ahead.”

Earlier this month, Attorney General Schneiderman reintroduced his Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act , which would ensure the continuation – and expansion of – vital contraception coverage for New Yorkers, particularly in the event that the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

