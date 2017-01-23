Henderson man arrested on rape charges

State Police in Watertown arrested Carl L. Burdick, 58, currently residing at the Royal Inn in the Town of Pamelia on one count of third-degree rape, a class E felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, for having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female.

The incidents occurred at the Adirondack Efficiencies Hotel in Watertown between June 27, 2015, and June 30, 2015.

Burdick was arraigned before Judge Eugene Renzi in Watertown City Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond pending grand jury action.

The State Police were assisted by members of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

