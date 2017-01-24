ARISE to honor Professor Arlene S. Kanter and Richard S. Shineman Foundation

ARISE, a non-profit organization that provides services to people who have disabilities, is hosting the fourth annual Celebrating Inclusion & Achieving Independence Dinner, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at the OnCenter in Syracuse.

Cora and Jim True-Frost are chairing the event at which Champion of Independence Awards will be presented to Professor Arlene S. Kanter, from Syracuse University College of Law, and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. The award recognizes individuals and organizations in the community that have made a tremendous impact on the quality of life for people with disabilities.

“ARISE is such an important part of our lives. ARISE equals fun, as far as our son is concerned, so we are very excited to be working together with the ARISE Board to make this year’s dinner a big success,” say Cora and Jim True-Frost. “We’re thrilled to invite you to join us and so many friends from our Central New York community and beyond at ARISE’s annual—and fun—event!”

Arlene S. Kanter, Professor, Syracuse University College of Law: “Professor Kanter has been a leader in the disability rights movement for decades,” states Tania S. Anderson, ARISE Chief Executive Officer. “She is recognized for her visionary work here and around the world. We are thrilled to honor Professor Kanter for her unwavering commitment to equal rights and justice for people of all ages and abilities.”

Professor Kanter is the founder and Director of the college’s Disability Law and Policy Program, which houses the nation’s first joint degree program in Law and Disability Studies, a Curricular Program in Disability Law and Policy, and a Masters in Law Program for international lawyers.

She also co-directs the SU Center on Human Policy, Law, and Disability Studies, which is an expansion of the Center on Human Policy, the nation’s first multi-disciplinary center dedicated to research, advocacy, and public education on inclusion and equality for people with disabilities.

Richard S. Shineman Foundation: “With support from the Shineman Foundation, ARISE has been able to directly impact the lives of residents of Oswego County who would otherwise have been forced to go into a nursing home”, according to Tania Anderson. “Strong partnership from the Shineman Foundation for our Ramp and Home Modification Program has helped us to create greater long-term sustainability.”

Richard S. Shineman was a well-respected and cherished member of the community who was devoted to service. Prior to his death in 2010, he and his wife Barbara chose to establish a foundation that would use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, encourage strong social bonds that strengthened the community, and build the capacity of its not-for- profit partners.

Since 2013, the Foundation has made grants covering all aspects of life: arts and culture, civic benefit, education, health and human services, historic preservation, economic revitalization, and the environment.

“We are so excited to be hosting our fourth annual dinner event in support of ARISE, a truly remarkable organization,” says Kim Brown, Chair of the ARISE Foundation.

The event will be emceed by Megan Coleman, CNY Central Anchor/Reporter.

For underwriting, table, ticket and program book ad information, contact Nancy Kern Eaton at 315.671.2903 or neaton@ariseinc.org.

