Chimney fires can be deadly

The fluctuations in temperature it is a good time to be reminded of some precautions to protect your family and home from fires started in your wood or coal stoves. Your equipment and chimney should have been installed according to building and fire code.

Fires that originate from wood stoves or chimneys start small and may burn in confined areas of the home. These fires can go without detection for hours. The burning of improperly seasoned wood, smoldering fires, and cold/warm temperature changes can result in the buildup of creosote on chimney pipes and flues. Madison County Emergency Management recommends the following to prevent fires associated with ‘Solid Fuel Heating Equipment’:

1. Make sure your home is properly protected with Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Alarms and you have a family exit plan. Madison County Fire Departments can provide free 10-year smoke alarms to County residents.

2. Have you chimney and heating equipment inspected and maintained before the start of winter heating season.

3. Keep all combustibles including spare wood or pellets properly stored away from the heating device(s).

4. Burn only properly dried and seasoned fuel.

5. Clean your chimney and chimney pipes regularly.

6. Follow all manufacturer’ recommended instructions for the installation, use, and maintenance of all heating equipment.

7. Contact your local fire and building code official with any questions on proper/ safe installation.

8. All chimneys (brick, block, triple –wall steel and stainless steel) require regular maintenance and inspection regardless of the fuel burned.

9. If you suspect a fire, evacuate your home and call 911.

Additional information can be secured at: www.dhses.ny.gov/ofpc/publications/documents/fire-prevention/chimney.pdf.

For information about free smoke alarms, email the Madison County Fire Coordinator, Doug

Shattuck at EM@madisoncounty.ny.gov.

