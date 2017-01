Mackenzie Kingsley Named To Dean’s List at Miami University

Mackenzie Kingsley was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2016 fall semester.

Miami University students who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average for first semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Kingsley, from Manlius, is earning a B.S. in Business, Master of Accountancy majoring in Accountancy, Marketing, Accountancy.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest