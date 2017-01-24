Tenney: Trump’s actions signal American workers will be put first

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) released the following statement in support of President Trump’s Executive Order withdrawing the United States from the Trans Pacific Partnership:

“The actions of President Trump today signal to the American people that he is truly invested in putting American workers first. Withdrawing the United States from the TPP offers us an opportunity to reexamine United States trade policy, while working to implement trade deals that put America on an even playing field.

The TPP threatened the sovereignty of the United States, limited the constitutional powers of Congress, and would have further undermined America’s ability to compete freely and fairly with countries around the world for jobs and investment.

My district is a hub for manufacturing in the United States with American labor and is reeling from job losses brought on by unfair and poorly enforced trade deals over the past few decades.

Trade is a critical part of our economy, supporting one in five American jobs. This is one of the many reasons why it is vitally important that we ensure that all trade deals are free, and fair. Any agreement should enhance opportunities for American workers and companies to prove they remain the most skilled and productive in the world.

NAFTA resulted in the loss of nearly 4 million manufacturing jobs. During this time Upstate New York was hit particularly hard. The Binghamton and Utica-Rome metro areas once proudly produced goods sold throughout the world but deals like NAFTA have unfairly advantaged foreign workers and foreign companies.

To build a healthy economy, we must give our companies and workers the chance to compete across the globe. I am confident that our workers’ abilities and skills will prove to be the best in the world, yet again.

Together with President Trump and my colleagues in the House and Senate, I look forward to advocating for trade deals that put America first and provide good paying job opportunities for our middle class. When we build the right business climate and give our workers a fair shot, I am confident that the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier will prove to be once again one of the best places to work, raise a family, and do business.”

