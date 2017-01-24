Regional volunteers deploying to Hattiesburg, Miss., for tornado relief

Three volunteers from the American Red Cross, Western and Central New York Region have deployed to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to support Red Cross relief efforts after a tumultuous weekend of severe weather. Joshua Horton of Cuba is serving in health services, while Sarah Perkins of Pittsford and Diane Sargent of Lockport are doing damage assessment in the affected areas.

The American Red Cross is on the ground providing shelter, food, relief supplies and other support to help people across the country after dozens of tornadoes and severe weather left a path of destruction in areas of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida over the weekend. In addition, southern California has been hit with another storm, bringing heavy rains, increased risk for landslides and leaving thousands without power.

Sunday night, Red Cross and community shelters provided refuge to more than 100 people in Mississippi, Georgia and California. In Mississippi alone, preliminary damage reports show nearly 500 homes were damaged. Throughout the affected areas, volunteers are also providing emotional support and helping to replace medicines and things like eyeglasses.

MAKE A DONATION The Red Cross depends on donations to provide immediate relief. Help people affected by disasters like tornadoes, floods and other crises by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

