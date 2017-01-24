February at the Canastota Public Library

February brings lots of our regular programs back to the Canastota Public Library. Our story times, teen programs, craft and technology meetings will be scheduled for the month.

Story Hours will return to the Canastota Public Library in February after a short break. Baby & Me Lapsit with Miss Angela is for babies up to age 24 months and their caregivers. The program will run on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. from Feb. 1 through May 24. The program introduces your child to the library and books through finger plays, songs and more. If your child is pre-school age, you might want to try Storytime with Mrs. Liz. Preschoolers enjoy read-aloud books, games, crafts and a snack in this one-hour program that takes place on Thursdays. The fun begins at 10 a.m. and is held from Feb. 2 through May 25 this year.

Teen Programs are also in full force during the month. Whether your teen/pre-teen is into technology, anime or reading, we’ve got a program planned that they will be sure to enjoy.

PageTurners, our teen book club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m., to discuss their book of the month. On Friday, Feb. 3, at 3:30 p.m., girls can join our GEMS (Girls interested in Engineering, Math and Science) as we make catapults. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m., those interested in learning more about Arduino circuit boards can join us for an hour and a half of exploration. Anime and Manga groups meet every Friday afternoon (when school is in session) to talk about Japanese manga and watch anime. All of these programs are open to teens in the area. If you are interested, come and check out the program listed.

If crafting is your thing, please consider joining one of our craft-related programs. We offer knitting on Thursday evenings and Friday mornings. Scrappy Stampers meet at the library on the second Monday of every month at 10 a.m. A Scrapbooking group meets the same day at 5:30 p.m. in the evening at the library. Canastota Creates is an art club focusing on the many different types of art and art forms. The group meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m.

Chair caning is also offered at the library on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m.

Entertainment comes in many forms and there is always something going on at the Canastota Public Library. Tuesday afternoon, we show recently released DVD titles at 5 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. There is a listing of movies on our webpage or you can call us to find out what is playing.

Party Bridge is played every Thursday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. The group does ask that participants be experienced Bridge players and not beginners.

Bone builders, a program of RSVP of Madison County, meets at on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. at the library. You do need a doctor’s note approving you to exercise. Coordinator, Chris Crandall can answer any questions about Bone Builders when you visit the program.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., an Introduction to WordPress will be offered. WordPress is a great program to learn if you want to build a website or blog to post online. This preliminary class shows how easy it is to work with available templates and various available applications. Call to reserve your spot for this workshop.

And, please don’t forget our two knitting groups are holding a fundraiser for January and February. They have chosen the knitted pattern Wingspan to be their featured shawl. We have the shawls on display and they will be sold during a silent auction. Starting bids are $30 and incremental bids are $5 each. The money raised will benefit the library’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The cost for this program is about $30 per child for a year!

The library has 315 children who live in the Canastota area participating in the program. That number increases as children are born or added to the DPIL and decreases as children age out of the program at age 5. To date, the library has had 263 graduate from the DPIL by turning age 5. You can view the shawls at the library or on our web page at www.canastotalibrary.org. Bids can be made in person or through email.

Our Archive Room is filled with files and books of local history and interest. This room is open to anyone to use for research purposes. We” also have many years of “The Toot,” Canastota High School’s Yearbook. We are missing some years and would love donations if you can fill our needs. The years we are missing include 1922-27, 1992 and 2008 to the present. Thank you for helping us to keep history alive at the library.

The library is located at 102 W. Center Street, Canastota,

