Utica’s first board game café opens for business

Would you like to spend an afternoon enjoying delicious food, great coffee, refreshing drinks and most importantly, Utica’s largest selection of available-to- play board games?

Then you won’t want to miss out on the grand opening of Wanna Play Café,

Utica’s first – and only – board game café. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, with the ribbon cutting taking place at 11 a.m.

All are welcome to attend. Wanna Play Café boasts an extensive collection of board games available, so whether you’re into Monopoly or Jenga; 7 Wonders or Catan, you’re sure to find a board game at the café that suits your fancy.

Additionally, the varied menu offers appetizers, salads, sandwiches and more, as well as vegan entrees. A bakery menu, coffee bar and an assortment of beverages are also available.

Grand Opening Weekend at Wanna Play Café will run through Sunday, Feb. 5, which is also the day of the “Big Game”. The café invites you to come in and “play a big game before the big game,” as they will be hosting a Catan tournament on that day. There is a $5 entry fee to join, and the tournament winner will receive a gift certificate to the café. All game fees from the grand opening weekend will be donated to the Extra Life charity to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

Wanna Play Café is located at 15 Auert Ave. in Utica. Hours for the café are Tues. through Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sun. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The café is closed Mondays. To learn more about Wanna Play Café, you may stop in at any time during their normal business hours, or give them a call at 315-790-5966. You may also browse their website at www.wannaplaygamecafe.com.

