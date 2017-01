Jeffery Harter of Sherburne makes fall 2016 president’s list at Jacksonville State University

To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average, or all As, while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99, or all As and Bs, are named to the Deans’ List of their academic school.

Jacksonville State University proudly congratulates Jeffery Harter of Sherburne, NY for being named to the Fall 2016 President’s List.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest