Hamilton Public Library to host Social Security retirement program

The Hamilton Public Library is pleased to announce they will be hosting an educational workshop in conjunction with Retirement Solutions titled, “Making the Most of Social Security,” for pre-retirees age 55 and older at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The program explores the impact of longevity, as well as many of the unforeseen challenges retirees will face, including how recent changes to Social Security will require individuals to pursue a strategic approach in order to better meet their future income needs. Topics covered include why Social Security is crucial to women, avoiding frequent retirement mistakes and the best way to maximize benefits.

The workshop is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Seating is limited and advance registration is required. Call (315) 735-5800 for more information.

