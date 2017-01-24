Tenney: Deeply troubled by Obama’s decision to commute Manning sentence

Manning’s Actions had Potential to put American Lives in Danger
Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) released the following statement regarding the commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence:
“I am deeply troubled by President Obama’s recent decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning. Manning pled guilty to numerous charges and was convicted of several more after she illegally released thousands of classified government documents. Her actions had the potential to put American lives in danger, threatened the security of our allies, and undermined the vital work of our diplomats. President Obama’s commutation of Manning’s sentence, a person who was convicted in fair and open proceedings, sends the wrong message. Worse yet, it is an insult to the men and women of our Armed Services, who take seriously their oath of office and put their lives on the line each day to defend our nation with honor and integrity.”
