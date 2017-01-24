MCMEA All-County Festival

On Jan. 20 and 21, 2017, The Madison County Music Educator’s Association held its annual Winter All-County at Chittenango High School. Students in the sixth-grade chorus, seventh- and eighth-grade band, sixth- through

Students in the sixth-grade chorus, seventh- and eighth-grade band, sixth- through eight-grade orchestra and high school band rehearsed for two days all culminating in a final concert Saturday at 2 and 3:15 p.m.

The MCMEA sponsors this festival with the help of local schools to bring musicians from across 13 Districts in Madison County together for advanced music-making and the opportunity to work with guest

conductors. Guest conductors and accompanists this year included sixth grade conductor Jennifer Rafferty (Cortland City Schools) and Aimee Mumford (Pulaski CSD), seventh- and eighth-grade band director Lisa Stearns (DeRuyter CSD), orchestra conductor Mary Coburn (Cazenovia CSD) and Marty Hollister (New Hartford CSD).

