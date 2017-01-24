Lewis County man arrested for having sexual conduct with child

State Police announce the arrest of Shawn R. Pignone, 32, of Port Leyden, for second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D felony; promoting a sexual performance of a child, a class D felony; possession of a sexual performance of a child, a class E felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Pignone is charged with having sexual conduct with a victim under 11 years old and possessing a large number of images consistent with child pornography on his personal computer.

He was arraigned in Lyonsdale Town Court and remanded to Lewis County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bail bond.

State Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal Service.

