Lewis County man arrested for having sexual conduct with child

State Police announce the arrest of Shawn R. Pignone, 32, of Port Leyden, for second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D felony; promoting a sexual performance of a child, a class D felony; possession of a sexual performance of a child, a class E felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Pignone is charged with having sexual conduct with a victim under 11 years old and possessing a large number of images consistent with child pornography on his personal computer.
He was arraigned in Lyonsdale Town Court and remanded to Lewis County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bail bond.
State Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal Service.
