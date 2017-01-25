Molly Venter (of Red Molly) presents Goodnight Moonshine – Folkus Project Fridays / Feb. 17

The husband-and-wife duo of Eben Pariser (of Roosevelt Dime) and Molly Venter (of Red Molly), of whom Americana Songwriter says, “It all goes down like silk…few singers turn first time listeners into eternal fanatics as effortlessly as Molly Venter,” will be performing a special concert in Syracuse as part of the Folkus Project Friday concert series.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 – 8 p.m.

Molly Venter and Goodnight Moonshine in Concert (trio), Folkus Project Fridays at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church, 3800 E Genesee St., Syracuse, 315-446-8920, Tickets – $15 ($12 for members)

Goodnight Moonshine is Molly Venter’s latest musical project, a collaboration with her husband Eben Pariser. Co-writing often, Eben and Molly explore what it means to be in a healthy authentic relationship; both wholesome and irreverent, they sing of joy and grief in equal measure. Molly’s voice bends from a sweet moan to a gritty shout and back into a playful run in the space of a few bars and “it all goes down like silk,” writes American Songwriter Magazine; “few singers turn first time listeners into eternal fanatics as effortlessly as Molly Venter.” The emotional potency of her voice is surrounded and supported by a lush landscape of harmonies and minimalist orchestrations conceived by Eben on vocals and electric guitar.

Molly’s voice has caught the ear of industry giants, and been prominently featured on FOX television, Apple Computers and in Warner Brothers films. Consummate performers, Molly and Eben have also appeared nationally and internationally, performing 100+ shows a year, with their respective bands Red Molly and Roosevelt Dime. Their co-write “Willow Tree” was a #1 hit on the folk charts in 2014 and was featured in USA Today.

The group tours as a trio with Adam Chilenski on upright bass.

