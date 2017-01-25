January is National Mentoring Month

January is National Mentoring Month – we celebrate mentoring and the positive effect is has on young lives. The goal is to raise awareness of mentoring in its various forms.

CAP has operated a mentoring program for the past 14 years. We have enjoyed matching up caring adults with children aged 8-16 in all of our community.

We have provided support, training, events, opportunities and joined in and many of the fun and educational activities for the mentor and mentee!

This past year the mentors enjoyed back-to- school activities, holiday celebrations making cards, cookies and various crafts while enjoying a special dinner. The youth have had opportunities to participate in activities and learn about new things at Green Lakes (“Frosty Adventure”, ice sculpturing, crafts, scavenger hunts), join a teen support group at the Hamilton Center of Arts, join in cooking classes, visit the New York State Fair (a first for many). They are recently planning to visit the Haven at Skanda where they will get to know some of the rescue animals that reside at the Haven.

Does mentoring matter? Does it make a difference? Recently CAP had the opportunity to access the services of a Colgate University student (from Office of Undergraduate Research). The research student followed up with young adults (aged 18-24) who participated in CAP’s mentoring program, to learn how they were coping in young adulthood in terms of education, work and family formation.

The results were awesome! 57% have gone on to some form of education beyond high school. Almost 75% were employed., 86% still keep in close contact with their families, 78% have had no personal involvement with the juvenile or criminal justice system. Only 1 in 10 have experienced problems with substance abuse. Some of the participants had something to say about CAP’s mentoring experience:

“He (my mentor) actually turned out to be one of the greatest people I can share my feelings with and actually get to know. ….” 19-year-old male attending Community college.

“It gives you a positive person to look up to. If you had a positive person at home, it gives you another positive role model…if you don’t it kind of fills in the place of not having a parent…” 21-year-old male, working part-time & attending community college.

If you would like to make a difference in a child’s life and have an hour a week to volunteer, please call JoAnne Morak, Cory Marsh or Becky Myers at 315.697.3588.

Who mentored you?

CAP is an anti-poverty agency that improves the well-being and safety of children, families and our community through a variety of programs and services. Last year, CAP served approximately 2,500 individuals.

