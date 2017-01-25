Students named to SUNY New Paltz fall 2016 dean’s list

SUNY New Paltz announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.
The College congratulates the following students for making the dean’s list:
- Christine Carter-Huffman of Manlius
- Carlyne Hazer of Cazenovia
- Leah Monsour of Manlius
- Elizabeth Palmer of New Woodstock
- Ryan Pietraszek of Syracuse
- Victoria Robertson of Sherburne
- Shayla Sullivan of Sherburne
- Paige Wooldridge of Chittenango
