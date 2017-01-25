Students named to SUNY New Paltz fall 2016 dean’s list

SUNY New Paltz announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

The College congratulates the following students for making the dean’s list:

Christine Carter-Huffman of Manlius

Carlyne Hazer of Cazenovia

Leah Monsour of Manlius

Elizabeth Palmer of New Woodstock

Ryan Pietraszek of Syracuse

Victoria Robertson of Sherburne

Shayla Sullivan of Sherburne

Paige Wooldridge of Chittenango

