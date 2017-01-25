 
Students named to SUNY New Paltz fall 2016 dean’s list

suny_new_paltz_square_logoSUNY New Paltz announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

The College congratulates the following students for making the dean’s list:

  • Christine Carter-Huffman of Manlius
  • Carlyne Hazer of Cazenovia
  • Leah Monsour of Manlius
  • Elizabeth Palmer of New Woodstock
  • Ryan Pietraszek of Syracuse
  • Victoria Robertson of Sherburne
  • Shayla Sullivan of Sherburne
  • Paige Wooldridge of Chittenango
