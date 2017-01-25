State police make arrest in 10-month-old suspicious death case

The New York State Police announce the arrest of Robyn A. Kulis, 27, of 1 Cedarwood Blvd., Baldwinsville, on two counts of tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

This arrest is the result of a 10-month investigation into the death of Christopher P. Goulette, 29, from 113 Coachman’s Whip Drive in the Town of Lysander. It is alleged that Kulis tampered with physical evidence at the scene of the death in an attempt to conceal her involvement in the crimes of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

This investigation was conducted by the New York State Police with the assistance from the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kulis is scheduled to be arraigned in Lysander Town Court later this evening.

State Police in Lysander are investigating a suspicious death at 113 Coachman’s Whip Drive in the Town of Lysander, Onondaga County.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Onondaga County 911 received a report of a deceased male at the residence.

Christopher P. Goulette, 29, who resides at the residence, was found by a family member deceased.

State Police are interviewing family and friends to ascertain Mr. Goulette’s cause of death. Anyone with information can call state police at 315-366-6000. Case agent Inv. Darren Forgea.

