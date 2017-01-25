Master Teacher Art Exhibition at Golden Artist Colors

Golden Artist Colors partners with DCMO BOCES to host its first Master Teacher Art Exhibition. The Opening Reception, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, from 4 to 6 p.m. in The Loft Gallery at the GOLDEN facility will feature the artwork of 11 local art teachers who participated in the recent Master Teacher Program.

The event, held at 188 Bell Road in New Berlin, is free and open to the public.

In the Fall of 2016, Golden Artist Colors partnered with DCMO BOCES to offer a professional painting instruction course for art teachers within the Delaware, Chenango, Madison, and Otsego BOCES District. The 8-week professional development program began in August 2016 and concluded late October 2016. It was focused on helping participants explore a range of painting media and techniques to reinforce or establish their own voice.

The Master Teacher Program took place at the GOLDEN facility and was facilitated by professional artist Carrie Mae Smith. Smith was most recently a Visiting Assistant Professor at Indiana University. To learn more about her and her work, visit her website at www.carriemaesmith.com.

Mark Golden, CEO and Founder of GOLDEN shared, “Our first Master Teacher Program was a great success, so we’re thrilled to celebrate with an art opening for these incredible local art teachers. None of this would have been possible without the guidance and support of DCMO BOCES, so we’re incredibly grateful for all they’ve done for this Program as well!”

To learn more about Golden Artist Colors, visit www.goldenpaints.com. Details about DCMO BOCES can be found at www.dcmoboces.com.

About DCMO BOCES

The Delaware-Chenango- Madison- Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services is a regional educational agency providing services in partnership with 16 local school districts. Our BOCES is one of 37 across New York State working in collaboration with our local school districts to offer programs to students and teachers, as well as administrators, and the community.

