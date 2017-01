Natalie Raymond makes the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University

Natalie Raymond of Morrisville, a freshman majoring in graphic design, was among 2,253 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the fall 2016 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.

