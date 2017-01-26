Troopers investigate fatal three-vehicle crash in Herkimer

State Police in Herkimer are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Jan. 25, 2017, on State Route 5 at the intersection of West German Street in the town of Herkimer.

The investigation revealed, at approximately 10 a.m., a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by James G. Schulze, 60, of Ilion, was traveling west on State Route 5, approaching the intersection of West German, when he failed to stop at the red light and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, which was turning left onto West German Street from Route 5 eastbound.

Schulze along with his passenger, 34-year-old, Jessica Groom was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Scott A. Fuller, age 55, operator of the Chevrolet Cobalt, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with minor injuries. A front seat passenger, 48-year-old, Karen J. Fuller, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A backseat passenger, 21-year-old, Austin C. Fuller, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with severe head trauma and is listed in critical condition.

A 2002 Buick Rendezvous, operated by Faizi Chanje, 53, of Utica, was attempting to turn from West German Street onto Route 5 west when his vehicle was struck by the Chevrolet Cobalt on the driver’s side; Chanje was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

