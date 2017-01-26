Open Afternoon Book Club: The Rainbow Comes and Goes

The Open Afternoon Book Club will hold its next meeting in the Story Garden Room on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m., in the Story Garden Room. The group will discuss The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss by Anderson Cooper (2016).

The New York Times bestselling author’s latest book is a charming collection of correspondence between Cooper and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. The memoir is both a celebration of the universal bond between parent and child, and a thoughtful reflection on life. Through their often humorous and moving exchanges, Cooper and his mother reveal their innermost thoughts and offer a rare glimpse into their fascinating lives.

Books are available at the circulation desk.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

