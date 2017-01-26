Oneida Police Department blotter

On January 20, 2017, Danielle J. Mennig, 27, 357 Washington Ave., Oneida was issued tickets for excessive window tint and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

On January 20, 2017, Vernon E. Howe Jr., 54, 425 Sconondoa St. Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for dog at large.

On January 21, 2017, Joshua M. Adamo, 31, 6667 Creek Rd., Oneida, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired (drugs), unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree and unlawful possession of marihuana. He was issued appearance tickets to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On January 21, 2017, Douglas G. Jordan, 51, 420 Homestead Dr., Utica, was issued appearance tickets for forgery in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

On January 20, 2017, Floyd A. Payne, 42, 335 Farrier Ave., Oneida was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, unlicensed operator and failure to use due care.

On January 23, 2017, Natalio J. McCormick, 22, 129 Phelps St. apt. 1, Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

