Block and LEGO building sessions continue at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library invites children ages 3 and up to the Community Room on Monday, Feb. 13, for the chance to channel their inner architect and get building!

Children’s Programming Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin will lead two hands-on sessions: “Block Party” at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3-5 and “LEGO My Library” at 3 p.m. for ages 5 and older.

During the morning session, young architects will have access to the Library’s collection of large wooden blocks and LEGO Duplo blocks. The afternoon program will feature a LEGO marble run challenge and time for creative construction.

The library is a place of imagination and discovery. Programs like “Block Party” and “LEGO My Library” allow children to socialize, be creative, and see their imaginings come to life. Construction toys offer significant educational benefits to children of all ages. Not only is hands-on play fun and exciting, but it also helps to develop motor and spatial skills, ingenuity, critical thinking, social and language proficiencies, and more!

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

