Cub Scout Pack 13 to host pancake breakfast

Sunday, April 2 , at the VFW in Boonville at 108 Park Ave. Boonville’s Cub Scout pack 13 is holding their Annual Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon, at the VFW in Boonville at 108 Park Ave.

They will also be having a Chinese auction, t ickets $1 a ticket or 10 for $5 and a 50/50 raffle.



There menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, juice and milk.



The cost of the pancake breakfast is $6 for ages 12 to adult, $4 for 5- to 12-year-olds; children under 5 eat free. See a Cub Scout for pre-sale tickets. The presale tickets end March 19 . No presale tickets will be sold at the door.



Tickets at the door are children $6, Adults (12+) $8, and under 5 free.



Cub Scout Pack 13 Hope you can join them. They are looking forward to serving you a Fantastic Pancake Breakfast.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

