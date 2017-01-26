 
Cub Scout Pack 13 to host pancake breakfast

downloadBoonville’s Cub Scout pack 13 is holding their Annual Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 2, at the VFW in Boonville at 108 Park Ave.
They will also be having a Chinese auction,  tickets $1 a ticket or 10 for $5 and a 50/50 raffle.

There menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, juice and milk.


The cost of the pancake breakfast is $6 for ages 12 to adult, $4 for 5- to 12-year-olds; children under 5 eat free. See a Cub Scout for pre-sale tickets. The presale tickets end March 19. No presale tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets at the door are children $6, Adults (12+) $8, and under 5 free.

Cub Scout Pack 13 Hope you can join them. They are looking forward to serving you a Fantastic Pancake Breakfast.
