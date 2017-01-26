Winter Festival chocolate party to be held at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will hold its annual Chocolate Party Sunday, Feb. 12, in celebration of the 2017 Winter Festival. This wonderful family event, hosted by the Friends of the Library, will take place at 2 p.m. in the Community Room.

Children and their families are invited to join Children’s Programming Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin for stories, songs, and activities centered on animals in winter. Visitors from the Rogers Environmental Education Center will talk about some of the local animals we might come across this winter. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served following the presentation.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

