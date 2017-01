Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual in surveillance photo

The New York State Police in Lafayette are attempting to identify the individual in the surveillance photo above regarding an incident that occurred on January 5th, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM at the Barnes and Noble located at 3454 Erie Blvd East in the Town of Dewitt.

If anyone has information on the identity of the male in the photo is asked to contact Senior Investigator Broccoli at (315) 677-9971.

