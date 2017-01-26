Winter weather brings outdoor adventures to Baltimore Woods

Baltimore Woods Nature Center announces programs for families and children scheduled for February 2017 with details listed below.

February 10 Star Party: A Penumbral Eclipse of the Moon 6:30-8:30pm

This is an interesting and odd-ball program, as most penumbral lunar eclipses go unnoticed. The moon passes through the earth’s partial shadow and turns a dim brown color. Plus, a view of the winter skies. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.

February 14 Sweetheart Snowshoe 7-9pm

Bring your valentine for a romantic, lantern-lit snowshoe for two through the evening woods. Together, you’ll discover romantic notes hidden along the trail and share some quiet moments outdoors. Then, warm up indoors with hot drinks and decadent desserts. Limited to 20 couples, registration is required. Snowshoes provided. Members $20/couple; nonmembers $30/couple. Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY. Visit www.baltimorewoods.org to register.

February 18 Sun Party 1-3pm

See the sun and all its amazing features – sunspots, flares, magnetic storms – with specially-equipped solar telescopes. Plus, see great daytime views of Venus and the Moon! A great way to warm up on a winter afternoon! Back-up date February 19. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.

February 21-24 Nature Adventure Day Camp: Wild Winter Break! 9am-4pm

Join us for Winter Break Camp in February (ages 5-12) for fun-packed days of discovery and adventure! Choose one day or all four. Themes include: Winter Olympics, a Scavenger Hunt with physical challenges and hidden secrets, a Winter Mammal Challenge to learn to move, hide, forage and hunt like a winter mammal, and Fire and Ice, our epic, forest-wide Capture the Flag game. $45/child/day. Pre-registration is required. Before and after care are available.

February 25 Mammal Tracking Workshop 10:30-12:30pm

Join us for this fun interactive workshop all about tracking mammals in the snow! We will learn the basics of tracking and trace ID and then go outside to investigate what the animals have been up to in the woods. We will spend most of our time outdoors so be sure to dress for the weather! This program is suitable for all ages. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Visit www.baltimorewoods.org to register.

