Siena College dean’s list, fall 2016

Siena College names students to the dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.
- Andrew Harrison of North Brookfield Religious Studies major.
- Amanda Hoyt of Manlius Marketing major.
- Meaghan McDevitt of Manlius Psychology major.
- Coby Merkle of West Eaton History major.
- Jessica Palmiero of Manlius Biology BS major.
- Felicia Peterson of Bridgeport Political Science major.
- Elijah Sullivan of Oneida Finance major.
- Maegan Wells of Cazenovia Economics BA major.
