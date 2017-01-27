 
  »

Siena College dean’s list, fall 2016

24bf20aSiena College names students to the dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

  • Andrew Harrison of North Brookfield Religious Studies major.
  • Amanda Hoyt of Manlius Marketing major.
  • Meaghan McDevitt of Manlius Psychology major.
  • Coby Merkle of West Eaton History major.
  • Jessica Palmiero of Manlius Biology BS major.
  • Felicia Peterson of Bridgeport Political Science major.
  • Elijah Sullivan of Oneida Finance major.
  • Maegan Wells of Cazenovia Economics BA major.
January 27th, 2017 | Category: Education, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  