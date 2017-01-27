Fretz named Patriot League Diver of the Week

Colgate men’s swimming and diving junior Thomas Fretz has been named the Patriot League Diver of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday afternoon.

Fretz swept the diving events in Colgate’s 180-110 dual meet victory over St. Francis Brooklyn Saturday. He posted a score of 236.62 points to win the one-meter dive before earning the three-meter title with a score of 247.05.

The victory over the Terriers helped Colgate wrap up the dual meet portion of their season with a 4-6 overall record.

The Raiders now turn their attention to February’s Patriot League Championship meet. The four-day meet will take place Feb. 15-18 at Bucknell.

