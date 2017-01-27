Hamilton Public Library news

Saturday, February 4th between 10:30am-Noon – Paper Football Tournament

Do you have football frenzy? Get ready for the big game with us! We’re hosting a paper football tournament as we celebrate “Take Your Child to the Library Day,”—a nation-wide, annual event. Come join us for a friendly game and some snacks provided by the Friends of the Library.

Tuesday, January 7th at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Joan Ford. Special music time will follow. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

This is also a great time to browse our collection, borrow a book, sign up for a Library card, explore the teen space, and see what's new and exciting at the Hamilton Public Library!

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook; for up-to-date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information, visit http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books .

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

