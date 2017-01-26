Police seek information in connection with unusual infant death

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, the Oneida Fire Department and the Oneida Police Department were summoned to a residence in the 200 block of Lenox Ave. regarding a report of an infant who was not breathing. The infant was transported to the Oneida Healthcare Center’s emergency room, where she was pronounced deceased.

An investigation commenced at that time that involved the Oneida City Police Department, the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, which also acts as the Madison County ounty coroner.

At this time, while the death was unusual, it has not been classified as suspicious. No charges have been filed against anybody at this time and the investigation is ongoing with an autopsy scheduled for today.

Anybody who has any information pertaining to this situation can call the Oneida Police Department at 315.363.9111.

