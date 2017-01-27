Woman charged with falsely reporting an incident in connection with armed robbery claim

On January 25, 2017, Jennifer D. Mott, 42, 514 Broad St., Oneida, was charged with falsely reporting an incident and providing a false written statement. She is to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

These charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 13, 2017, in which Mott reported to police that she was the victim of an armed robbery. On that date, she reported that she had been robbed at gun point and that a bank bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken.

Through the course of this investigation, it has been determined that no robbery had taken place and that the report of said robbery was false. Mott also provided a sworn written statement to police on the date of the alleged incident which also proved to be false.

The Oneida Police Department was assisted during the course of this investigation by the New York State Police, including their patrol division, the K-9 unit and the bureau of criminal investigations. In addition, the OPD was assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. CID as well as the Syracuse Police CID.

The report of an armed intruder/robber was very concerning to many in this community and understandably so. Substantial resources and man hours were invested into this investigation as a result. We are extremely happy to close this investigation at this time and to put to rest any fear that there was an armed intruder in our midst.

