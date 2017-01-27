Emergency Management offers ice safety tips following Sandy Pond tragedy

The recent death of two ice fishermen in Oswego County is a stark reminder of the potential danger of going onto ice-covered lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. Madison County Emergency Management is asking all people to take extra care while going onto any frozen surface. The following safety steps from the state DEC provide good practices for anyone venturing onto frozen surfaces.
“Ice fishing is a popular sport in New York and interest in it increases every year,” said NYSDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Safety is the first thing to consider when taking part in the sport, and we remind people to use good judgment when venturing onto the ice. Ice fishing is great for families looking to try something new, and parents can mix in skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or other activities during ice fishing trips to keep everyone interested and happy.” See: (http://www.dec.ny.gov/press/108959.html)
DEC provides these safety items:
- Four inches or more of solid ice is considered to be safe for accessing ice on foot.
- Take note that ice thickness can vary on every body of water and even on the same body of water.
- People should be particularly wary of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice buildup.
- The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be considered as evidence of safe ice conditions.
- Individuals are strongly encouraged to check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk. Testing the thickness of ice can be done easily with an auger or ice spud at various spots.
- Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous. This is especially true near streams, bridges and culverts. Also, the ice outside river bends is usually weaker due to the undermining effects of the faster current.
- The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process. The extra weight also reduces how much weight the ice sheet can support. Also, ice near shore can be weaker than ice that is farther out.
- Booming and cracking ice isn’t necessarily dangerous. It only means that the ice is expanding and contracting as the temperature changes.
- Schools of fish or flocks of waterfowl can also adversely affect the relative safety of ice. The movement of fish can bring warm water up from the bottom of the lake. In the past, this has opened holes in the ice causing snowmobiles and cars to break through.
- A fall through the ice into hip-deep water can lead to hypothermia – a life-threatening condition.
- Having personal floatation devices, whistle, and ice picks are also recommended.
Madison County Office of Emergency Management’s overall priorities are to protect lives, the environment and property and restore normal operations following emergencies through public education, mitigation, response, command and control, coordination, collaboration, communication and mass care. For more information on ice safety see http://www.dec.ny.gov
