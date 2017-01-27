Go on an “Owl Prowl” with Friends of Rogers

Join Friends of Rogers on Feb. 11 for a full-moon guided hike and “Owl Prowl,” during an evening trek through one of the many trails at Rogers Center in Sherburne. Beginning at 6 p.m., after the sun sets, this adventure provides a unique opportunity to view nature from a new perspective, guided only by the light of the full moon.

During the “Owl Prowl,” participants will attempt to call out some of the nocturnal creatures known to frequent the area during this time of night. Considered “silent hunters,” owls are normally difficult to spot, but Friends of Rogers Environmental Educator Sarah Freedman is optimistic that hikers will be able to hear these majestic birds.

“Rogers Center provides a perfect habitat for barred owls, so we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to call some in,” said Freedman. “Also, great horned owls are mating this time of year, so they will be around – and they will be vocal!”

Barred and great horned owls are two of the eight that are indigenous to New York ─ long-eared, short-eared, screech, saw-whet, snowy and barn owls also call the Empire State home. With all these possibilities, participants hoping for an encounter with one of these owl species should not leave disappointed.

The full-moon guided snowshoe hike and “Owl Prowl” will begin at the Visitor Center on state Route 80 in Sherburne; those needing to may use the adjacent parking lot, and the center is accessible.

Pre-registration is required by noon on February 10 at $4 for members or $6 for not-yet- members; call (607) 674-4733 or email env.educator@FriendsofRogers.org for more details.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages.

