Florida man arrested for using stolen credit card information at Clay Wal-Mart

State Police arrested Alexander R. Gonzalez, 49, from Hialeah, Fla., for third-degree identity theft, a class A misdemeanor and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Gonzalez is accused of using the victim’s credit card number to purchase $283 in gift cards from the Wal-Mart store in the town of Clay. Gonzalez was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Clay Town Court Jan. 31, 2017, at 5 p.m.

