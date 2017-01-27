Failure to signal turn leads to DWI arrest in Vernon

Oneida-based state police charged a Frankfort woman with DWI following a traffic stop in the village of Vernon Saturday evening.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Jan. 21, Trooper Michael D. Petrie was southbound on Verona Street in the village of Vernon when he stopped behind a 2014 Honda Accord at the red traffic light at the intersection of Seneca Street. When the traffic light turned green, the Honda did not move for approximately 20 to 30 seconds, then suddenly turned left onto Seneca Street without signaling the turn.

Petrie stopped the Honda and interviewed the driver Anastasiya Raman, 26, of Reese Road, Frankfort. Petrie observed the odor of alcoholic beverage on Raman’s breath and sobriety tests indicated she was intoxicated.

Raman was taken into custody for DWI and transported to the SP Oneida barracks, where a breath test determined her blood alcohol content was .11 percent. She was ticketed for DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 percent or greater, refusal of a breath screen and failure to signal a turn.

Raman is scheduled to appear in Vernon Village Court Feb. 3, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

