 
  »

Madison County Health Department February flu and immunization clinics

immunizationsPlease bring your health insurance card, most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org.

All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.

  • February 3 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am
  • February 8 (Wednesday) from 9:00-11:00 am
  • February 10 (Friday) from 12:30-3:30 pm
  • February 17 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am
  • February 24 (Friday) from 12:30-3:30 pm
January 27th, 2017 | Category: Health, Wellness & Safety, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  